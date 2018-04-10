Coffee that's pretty and piping hot.

From the funky, geometric handle to the winking copper pull, this french press is the cutest we’ve ever come across. The ceramic body holds its temperature throughout the brewing process, and keeps your coffee piping hot well after you’ve made it (so if you’ve got guests, you can brew the coffee first and don’t have to worry about it getting cold while you set out the rest of your spread!) The french press is certified SGS Food Safe. Included is an informative and straightforward guide to brewing your best coffee ever! And if you're not a coffee drinker, it's just as useful for brewing iced or hot tea.



Made in: Vietnam

Made of: Pitcher and lid are a matte stoneware and porcelain mix; Pull is copper; Filter is fine mesh steel

Size: The small holds 28 ounces (850ml) and is 3.5" in diameter ( 5.5" W including handle) x 7.5" H.

Sourced from: YIELD

Photography by Rocky Luten