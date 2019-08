Meet the zero-effort showstopper. Featuring bold Zapotec designs and a minimal color palette, this one-and-done oversized lumbar pillow instantly ups the game of your bed or couch.



Each one is handwoven and naturally dyed using time-honed techniques. From start to finish, it takes three days to complete, all made by a fair trade cooperative in Oaxaca.

Photo Courtesy of The Citizenry