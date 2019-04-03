As the founder of two start-ups – multidisciplinary design collective Non Specific Creativity, and product design firm Interior Newman and Kamali Ltd – Nazanin Kamali has worked on everything from restaurant design to art installations. She is a graduate of The Royal College of Art, where she studied furniture design, and spent some time working in the corporate world, managing store installations and visual branding for Aero retail stores in London. With such an impressive resume, it's not surprising that Kamali's work has been recognized with a Good Design Award and two Design Plus awards; she was also shortlisted for an Elle Decoration UK award. The simple forms of midcentury architecture inspired her Celine Desk (2008), which is crafted with turned and tapered solid hardwood legs and a single-drawer desktop. An open cubby on the right is a great place to stash papers and other necessities. Legs ship unattached; no tools necessary to screw them into the desktop. Made in Lithuania.

Photo Courtesy of Design Within Reach