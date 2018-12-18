An extraordinary holiday wreath.

Hand-crafted on Creekside's California farm, this artisanal cedar and eucalyptus wreath is a beautifully simple alternative to classic holiday wreaths. We'll take the unusual combination of delicately fragrant eucalyptus and cedar leaves over a scented candle any day. It makes a perfect hostess gift for holiday parties, or just keep it for yourself to welcome the season all year long.

Ships via 2-day express. Orders take 3 business days to process. The wreath should be removed immediately upon receipt by cutting the cable ties under the box. Minimal handling is recommended, especially once the wreath has begun to dry.

Made in: Monterey County California

Made of: Cedar, mixed eucalyptus, tallow berries, and a burlap ribbon

Size: Roughly 20" diameter (hanger is 15" long)

Photography by James Ransom

Maker: Creekside Farms