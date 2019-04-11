No matter how many times you rearrange your room, no matter how many times you move, our ingenious Ditto Sectional will always serve you right (or left, depending on your floor plan). So simple (why didn't someone think of this before): three easy pieces—left arm chair, right arm loveseat and ottoman—flip the "chaise" position to either side by simply moving the anchoring ottoman and cushions to the left or right. Clever design is pure and clean with slim track arms and tufted seat/back cushions. Tailored in a tweedy poly weave (that's a breeze to care for) and slightly tapered chrome-finished legs. CB2 exclusive.