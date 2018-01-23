



Young & Battaglia's ultra-modern table lamp is powerful in its simplicity.



Inspired from the cooking pots and storage jars of centuries ago, this lamp's curves combine with attention-grabbing smoky black glass to create a beautiful, elegant piece. The light casts a delicate glow, and just the right amount of light to illuminate a single important spot.

Will work perfectly in a room corner, on a table, or in a restaurant setting.

Supplied with a 2 metre cable (longer cable available on request).