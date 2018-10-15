Resembling one of childhood's favorite playthings, the Yo Yo Coffee Table is pure discreet refinement. Crafted from lacquered wood, it unexpectedly rotates through a side axle. Two tiered, it is a truly whimsical and sophisticated approach to furniture. Select from a variety of colors and shapes to make the ideal product for your space. Round or rectangular in shape, it enhances most modern interiors with its fine Italian design and workmanship. Designed by Emanuele Zenere.

Photo courtesy of arredaclick.com