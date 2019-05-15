Don’t let the slender frame fool you. This has all the stability and casual comfort you need in a reliable chair. Better yet, it’s made of weather-friendly materials, so it can grace deck or patio for years to come. We’re loving the tonal variations seen on the frames in Driftwood and Dune, and the solid simplicity of the Navy finish. (Styling tip: An accommodating arm height makes this sit well with most dining tables.)

Photo Courtesy of Serena & Lily