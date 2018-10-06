These cable suspended luminaires feature a diffuser in white hand-blown glass, with external etched finish. Diffuser support in steel tubing, covered by a tapered sleeve in white translucent molded polycarbonate, allowing for partial soft diffusion of light from diffuser. Ships with stainless steel suspension cables. Ceiling plate in steel with canopy in white molded thermoplastic; mounts to standard electrical junction box. The Castore Suspension Light is available in four sizes in halogen or incandescent lamping options.The fluorescent lamping option is designed to incorporate a compact fluorescent option utilizing a GU24 base with integrated ballast and lamp holder.



Photo courtesy of YLiving