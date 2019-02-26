The passage of time gains more weight and meaning with the Cast Iron Clock, hopefully helping you become more aware of the present and live in the now. Sitting at the intersection between Japanese minimalism and modern industrial design, the clock also adds ancient manufacturing methods to the mix. By firing the iron, artisans from the legendary Iwate Prefecture in Japan give the surface a pebble-like texture and make the clock incredibly durable. This Good Design Award winner is designed by Makoto Koizumi and manufactured by Tetu.