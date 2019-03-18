Cassina LC4 Chaise Lounge

Designed in 1928, the LC4 Chaise Longue (or "long chair" in English) was dubbed the "relaxing machine" because of the way it mirrors the body's natural curves while appearing to float above its supports. An infinite number of sitting angles are achievable with the LC4, as the moveable frame adjusts along the base, from upright to full recline. The LC4 is included in the permanent collection of the Museum of Modern Art in New York. Each piece is signed, numbered and, as a product of Cassina's Masters Collection, manufactured by Cassina under exclusive worldwide license from the Le Corbusier Foundation. Made in Italy.

Photo Courtesy of Design Within Reach