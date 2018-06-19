Chariot, designed by GamFratesi for Casamania, is a mobile table consisting of three simple elements joined together: wheels, trays and structure. The wheels, usually small in ordinary trolleys, are enlarged to an exaggerated size here, becoming the defining feature of the product.

The Chariot trolley is a winner of the Interior Innovation Award in 2013.The Chariot works well as a practical trolley for every day use. Rubber tracks are incorporated into the wheels for easy movement, the two trays act as storage compartments, whilst the metal structure is also a handle: just raise the handle slightly and move the trolley anywhere!