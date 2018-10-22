Paolo Cappello's Caruso Gramophone is a bluetooth enabled speaker system with a design reminiscent of its 20th century predecessor. Each unit is hand made by Venice craftsmen, and features a ceramic horn (the amplifier) mounted on a luxurious hardwood cabinet. The sophisticated audio system is designed to maximize the performance of the horn ensuring outstanding quality.



Link your bluetooth enabled device for an unforgettable audio experience. The dedicated app simplifies the connection between Caruso and your smartphone. Follow the instructions and enjoy your entire music library.

Each piece signed by the designer.

Photo Courtesy of Generate Design