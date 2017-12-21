Hans J. Wegner Sawbuck Chair

Trained as a cabinetmaker with a masterful understanding of wood, Hans J. Wegner created the CH29 Chair, also called the Sawbuck Chair, in 1952. Crafted from both solid walnut and oak with a clear lacquer finish, the chair's components fit together through expert joinery, needing no metal hardware. Its wide curves provide a comfortable seat, which can be upholstered in fabric or leather. The Sawbuck Chair was taken out of production in the 1970s, but Wegner's daughter facilitated its return 20 years later.