Contemporary backpack from Moleskine. Webbing carrying handle. Adjustable padded shoulder straps. Flap top with wraparound water-resistant zipper and magnetic snap closures. Heat-sealed back zip pocket. Breathable air-mesh back. Interior padded 15" laptop sleeve. Interior organizer, pen holders and card holder with reflective trim. Polyurethane base with reflective logo patch. Honeycomb lining.

Photo Courtesy of Need Supply Co.