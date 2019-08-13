Moleskine Metro Nylon Slim Backpack
$109
Add to
Like
Share
Add to Favorites
Contemporary backpack from Moleskine. Webbing carrying handle. Adjustable padded shoulder straps. Flap top with wraparound water-resistant zipper and magnetic snap closures. Heat-sealed back zip pocket. Breathable air-mesh back. Interior padded 15" laptop sleeve. Interior organizer, pen holders and card holder with reflective trim. Polyurethane base with reflective logo patch. Honeycomb lining.
Photo Courtesy of Need Supply Co.