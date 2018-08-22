Time is too precious to waste digging around the bottom of your tool bag for random parts and tiny tools that never seem to have a home. You need the Carhartt Legacy Utility Pouches to keep those small items organized. Constructed of rugged 600D Poly with Rain Defender durable water repellent these Utility Pouches are a must have to accompany any tool bag. The mesh window allows you to easily see what items are inside and the side loop is perfect for carrying or attaching to tool bags or belts. These convenient pouches are available in 3 sizes: Small, Medium, Large plus a 2 pack that includes a Small and Medium. Additional details: YKK zippers, metal hardware, triple needle stitching for reinforcement where it counts, Carhartt logo patch. Carhartt Work Bags, Packs & Gear are covered by a Limited Warranty against manufacturing defects in materials and worksmanship for the normal life of the product.

