Explore the breaking-down of boundaries in any home with the Capsula LED Pendant Light from Brokis and designed by the Lucie Koldova Studio. It features curvaceous glass enclosures, juxtaposed and interconnected like the bubbles of a Venn diagram. At its core, the pendant contains a tubular frosted LED light source not unlike a fluorescent tube, except of course in its superior efficiency and longer service life. The glass master inspects layers of molten glass before being blown for excellent quality and continuation of the age-old Bohemian glassblowing tradition. The contrast between tinted interior and transparent outer glass shell makes this fixture a thought-provoking complement to any modern décor.

Photo Courtesy of Mohd Shop