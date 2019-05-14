Inspired by our own Avalon Collection, we’ve translated the same airy design notes into outdoor furniture you can really sink into. Hand-wrapped resin mimics the rattan of the original and provides the same texture we adore. A subtle lean lends grace to the silhouette. To keep things elevated, we’ve added a comfy cushion with all-weather fabric that – like the frame itself – stands up nicely to the elements, season after season.

Photo Courtesy of Serena & Lily