Convenient and stylish, the Time Out Side Table is well designed for offering comfort whether it's used indoors or outdoors. The modern side table features a design to bring articles like cups and laptops closer to the sitter due to its c-shape build; all the while, sporting a minimal design that'll easily give any situation a contemporary design lift. Convenience will follow wherever the Time Out Side Table is placed.Aesthetic and functional garden furniture adds an extra dimension to outdoor living. Would you like your design to be light, clean, pure? Or would you rather have a piece of furniture that moves the comfort of your living room outdoors? It is simply a matter of personal choice - comfort and quality.

Photo courtesy of YLiving