The Parc rocking chair is made of teak, designed by the Danish design duo Foersom & Hiort-Lorenzen MDD. The chairs are all "bodyfitted" so they follow the shape of the body and are extremely comfortable. The Parc series is suitable for both small as well as large outdoor spaces due to its different design options, from bench to rocking chair and dining chairs. Parc will fit any space due to its choice of natural material and its exclusive design. Parc is produced in certified teak and powder coated aluminum which ensure a resistant surface.

Photo courtesy of HORNE