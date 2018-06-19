Defined by its curved profile, its minimal design and wicker construction, the Kingston 2 Seater Sofa embodies a modern sense of Danish design. Exuding welcoming comfort through its open, rounded design and its woven detailing, the modern outdoor sofa's simple silhouette allows it to be an easy match for a wide range of outdoor arrangements. While offering a sleek design to grace any patio situation, the sofa offers convenient upkeep with little to no need for maintenance throughout the seasons. Bring the Kingston 2 Seater Sofa to any arrangement.

Photo courtesy of YLiving