Both sleek and practical, the Chill Out Dual Height Coffee Table is one modern outdoor coffee table that looks and works great no matter where it's placed. Similarly to the Chill Out Side Table Set, the contemporary coffee table features a minimal design consisting of an overextending table top with a frame that reaches further to make up the base. What makes this coffee table special is its capability to offer varied level surface areas within one unit; while half the table's surface stays set in place, the other half can be lifted and extended to meet an ideal height for working off a laptop or dining lightly from the sofa. Stylish and well designed, the Chill Out Dual Height Coffee Table is a perfect addition to any space whether it's placed indoors or outdoors.

Photo courtesy of YLiving

