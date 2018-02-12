Variable geometry table. A set of hinges, with three trapezoidal tops, make this table capable of creating different shapes. Square when closed, upon turning the elements the table opens up, composing different shapes until a trapezoidal top is achieved. The base consists of three white or aluminum powder coated structures with steel profiles. Hinges in stainless steel. Tops: in plywood veneered in white laminate, flush with the structure.



Photo courtesy of de Plain