The Foscarini Caboche Suspension beautifully transforms areas with its big bowl of sparkling illumination and extravagant visual texture. Designed in 2005 by Patricia Urquiola and Eliana Gerotto, the Caboche Suspension features a multitude of transparent globes made of polymethacrylate that encircle an internal glass diffuser containing a single light source.

Foscarini, headquartered in Italy, offers superb contemporary lighting products in playful and inspiring designs. In partnership with both established designers and emerging designers, Foscarini has created an exciting collection of products for residential and commercial applications.

Photo Courtesy of Lumens