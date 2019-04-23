When the weather’s warm, keep the By Your Side Table close to you to make lounging in the sun more comfortable and fun. Created Maximilian Schmahl for Danish brand Skagerak, the small portable table brings together minimal design ad function. The ingenious table is lightweight and easy to fold, which means that it’s extremely easy to carry around from the house to the garden or from the kitchen to the living room. The powder-coated aluminum table features ingenious groove to allow rainwater to seep through. A weather-resistant wooden handle made of FSC-certified teak completes the design. Whether indoors or outdoors, this high-quality table will be by your side for many years to come.