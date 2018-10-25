ButterUp Knife
Is ButterUp the best thing to happen to your breakfast since sliced bread? Perhaps. Designed to prevent cold chunks of butter from ripping apart your sandwich, this nifty knife takes a hard brick of butter and turns it into sumptuous, spreadable ribbons. Its form was perfected by self-proclaimed "butter enthusiasts" who prototyped a plethora of models before finally settling on a design that features a wide blade with built-in grater for maximum butter-to-bread surface area. Dishwasher safe.
Photo Courtesy of MoMA