The Brutal Coffeemaker isn't for everyone. At first it can look more "Good Morning Heartache" than "Oh What a Beautiful Mornin'", but do not be deceived. This lustrous, lumpy coffee love machine is your ideal morning companion and conversation piece. How does it function? As a pour-over filter into a carafe, so you can expect a flavorful brew. Yes, you should buy the mugs to go along with it. The Brutal Coffeemaker makes two Brutal Mugs of coffee.