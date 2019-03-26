This softly rounded, two-toned candle holder takes cue from vintage brass oil lamps traditionally used on boats by Danish sailors, but you don’t need to be at sea to appreciate its warm, bathing glow.

Place a tealight inside the solid bronzed brass base and pop on the matte opal glass top to foster a sense of hygge (the Danish word for gettin’ cozy) in any room, on the patio, or in the garden.

Made in: China

Made of: Solid brass with bronzed finish, matte opal glass

Size: 4.5" in diameter x 5" H

Sourced from: Menu

Photography by Bobbi Lin, Courtesy of Food52