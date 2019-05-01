The humdrum, ubiquitous S-hook gets a makeover in gleaming, solid brass that features a rough-hewn finish for a rustic yet refined look. They come in a pack of six, which means you can use some in the kitchen to hang up pots and pans or bunches of drying herbs; a few in the bedroom for ties, scarves, or jewelry; or hanging off a decorative ladder in the living room. Over time, a warm burnished patina will develop that will make these hooks uniquely yours.



Photography by James Ransom/Food52.