You might not think of bookshelves as décor centerpieces, but that’s only because you haven’t seen the Brass Rail Shelving system yet.

Think golden brass bars paired with rich brown wood and a splash of minimalism. Designed and handmade in Canada by Object/Interface, this unit also features the studio’s obsession with functionality.

The shelves can be mounted in up to 21 combinations to help you display your favorite art books, vinyl records plus turntable, or anything else your way.

And if you have a 100lbs sculpture (or a really heavy collection of books), go for it – one shelf will take it. Plus, you’ll never need another shelving system ever again, because this one’s built to last a lifetime.

Photo Courtesy of Gessato