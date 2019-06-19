Gentner Design Brass Oil Decanter
A smooth pour.
At first glance, the spout and body of this hand-tarnished, solid brass decanter seem to be completely detached from one another. But begin to pour (keep your finger on its top), and it’s like the oil moves magically from the body and smoothly out of the sleek, gooseneck spout. We foresee ourselves performing this little magic trick several times a day with our favorite olive oil and on bright, peppery salads, like this Dandelion Greens Salad.
Made in: Chicago, Illinois
Made of: Solid brass
Size: 2.5" in diameter (4" W with spout) x 8.75" H, holds approx. 10 ounces
Sourced from: Gentner Design
Photography by Rocky Luten, Courtesy of Food52