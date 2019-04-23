Alissa Bell Brass Memo Box
$250
Alissa Bell created the Brass Memo Box to keep luxury close at hand. Whether on your desk at home, or at the office, it’s an essential component for any workspace.
• 125 blank, cover weight memo notes accompany the hand polished, unfinished brass box, designed by Alissa and made in Los Angeles.
• Together the set is a smart and stylish addition to your desk.
• INCLUDES – Brass Memo Box – 125 blank memo notes
• Sold with or without 10 white envelopes with gold foil detailing