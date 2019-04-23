Alissa Bell created the Brass Memo Box to keep luxury close at hand. Whether on your desk at home, or at the office, it’s an essential component for any workspace.

• 125 blank, cover weight memo notes accompany the hand polished, unfinished brass box, designed by Alissa and made in Los Angeles.

• Together the set is a smart and stylish addition to your desk.

• INCLUDES – Brass Memo Box – 125 blank memo notes

• Sold with or without 10 white envelopes with gold foil detailing