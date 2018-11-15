Raise the bar.

Based on a clever vintage barkeeper’s tool, this handsome, compact 4-in-1 set might just find its way into your purse or pocket—it’s that handy. The 2-ounce jigger also doubles as an ice crusher; the handle is a bottle opener that pulls away to reveal a hidden corkscrew. A must-have accessory for home bar connoisseurs and pros alike.



Made in: China

Made of: Brass-plated steelSize: 5.75" L x 2.5" W x 1.5" H

Sourced from: Izola

Photography by Rocky Luten