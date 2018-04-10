Bottle Humidifier will generate enough humidity for your bedroom, office, living room, or any other personal space. Brilliantly designed in Korea by 11+, this fully-functional humidifier looks great even when not in use.

The energy-efficient ultrasonic nebulizer within the humidifier automatically shuts off when the water level depletes, and is designed for easy cleaning. An intuitive dimming LED light softly indicates the humidifier's operating status.