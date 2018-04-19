Bosch Benchmark Series Semi-Integrated Dishwasher
$2,099
$1,899
You'll love using this dishwasher by Bosch to effectively clean up all of your dishes. The RackMatic® system allows you to adjust the top rack in just one step, even when loaded. It also adjusts to three different heights and allows for up to 9 rack positions for ultimate loading flexibility. The flexible 3rd rack with adjustable separators provide additional loading capacity.
Photo courtesy of Bosch