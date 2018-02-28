Skargaarden Boo Fire Basket

Inspired by the brilliance and brevity of Swedish summers, Skargaarden produces furniture and accessories that help you make the most out of a moment. The Boo Fire Basket, designed by Martin Kallin, is a sculptural form produced with steel or black lacquered steel. It holds several logs for a lively outdoor bonfire, and can also be overturned to hold a large candle or lantern. A metal plate is available to catch ashes and prevent scorching of wood decks.



Photo courtesy of Skargaarden