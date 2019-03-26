Philippe Starck's BON JOUR Unplugged is a cordless, portable, truly modern lamp. The micro USB connector on the base of the lamp charges it for up to six hours, so it can move with you, and used in any environment.

Painted or electroplated base and top cover in ABS. Injection moulded PMMA clear transparent diffuser and lampshade. Slide switch under the base provides 4-step dimming. USB-C charger cable included. Plug-in USB battery charger with interchangeable plugs.

Available in a variety of body and shade colors, so you can customize it to your fit your own style.

Photo Courtesy of Generate Design