Bollard is an innovative lamp from American designer, Shane Schneck. Working from his studio, Office for Design, in Stockholm the industrial designer and his team "work for people and companies who admire simplicity and innovation". At Menu we sure do. Shane Schneck strives to bridge the world of design and technology in a desire to challenge industry standards and discover new solutions to contemporary living.



Bollard is a smart example of that approach in practice. At first Bollard may appear like any other ordinary pendant but a cleverly designed clip and foot allows the lamp to perform in many situations. Suspended from the ceiling the lamp functions as a traditional light but clipping the cord into a side fastener it can work as a spot light. Bollard may also be used as an upward beam light when placed on its foot, or can be casually placed horizontally on a shelf.

A versatile lamp that can be used alone or grouped together in a home, office or café environment.