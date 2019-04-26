As much a meditation on process as it is a collection of functional forms, the 28 Series by Vancouver-based designer Omer Arbel is fabricated by manipulating the temperature and direction of air flow into blown glass. As a result, each pendant in the 28 series is unique, comprised of a subtly distorted sphere punctuated by inner shapes. The outer glass orb also encloses an opaque milk glass diffuser that holds a low-voltage xenon or LED lamp, creating an ambient effect. Each light can be installed as one sculptural element or grouped in a celestial arrangement.

Photo Courtesy of Lumens