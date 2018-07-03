Bocci 14.11 Multi-Light Pendant Light

It is recommended to mount transformers remotely in a close, accessible and hidden location for ease of long term maintenance. Installation to be done by certified personnel to ensure code compliance.

In 2005, Bocci began with just one product: the 14 pendant light, which quickly became a modern design success. Today, Bocci offers a collection of contemporary lighting, often in the form of single and multi-light pendants and chandeliers. With headquarters in Vancouver and Berlin, Bocci is structured as a cooperative group of designers, artisans, technicians and more who work together to develop more "extraordinary objects."