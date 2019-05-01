The world’s first radially tensioned umbrella, designed to fight rainstorms — and win.



Inspired by the extreme weather of their native New Zealand, Blunt set out to completely redesign the umbrella — and the results speak for themselves. With telescopic ribs, a modern wind-shearing shape and a unique radial tensioning system, Blunt umbrellas won’t blow out, give up, or fly away. The Blunt Classic is their original masterpiece, designed to survive the most extreme conditions.