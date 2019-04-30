The Blueair Classic 205 is an air purifier small in size, but big in results. Ideal for a bedroom or home office (279 square feet), the Wi-Fi-enabled purifier uses high performance HEPASilent technology to remove 99.97 percent of all airborne pollutants such as pollen, dust, pet dander, bacteria, and viruses to free your home of allergy and asthma triggers. Its digital display lets you easily see and control the air you breathe. And, when used with the Blueair Aware and free BlueAir Friend app, you can control the Classic 205 from anywhere and track your room’s air quality using any smart device.

Photo Courtesy of Blueair