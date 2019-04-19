The Shale 4 Drawer/1 Door Credenza exudes clean modern design on many levels, down to the details. A solid wood ash top, legs and door/drawer fronts are complemented by full grain leather pulls, adding storage panache and practicality to the living room, dining room, or home office. Door units feature adjustable shelves and wire management holes. This credenza features plywood side, bottom and back panels. Adjustable nylon glides allow this fashionable and functional piece to stand on a variety of floor surfaces.

Photo Courtesy of Blu Dot