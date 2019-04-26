The Jibe Outdoor collection offers sleek and spacious seating solutions, transforming outdoor spaces into a livable oasis for relaxing and entertaining. The Jibe Outdoor 3-Seater Sofa features a beefy anodized aluminum frame, nylon support straps, and antimicrobial (mildew resistant) foam upholstered in resilient, UV-resistant Sunbrella fabric. This team of quality materials and finishes deliver comfort and durability that will endure for many seasons to come.

Photo Courtesy of Blu Dot

