The Blu Dot Field Lounge Chair is a classic in the making. Mid Century informed, but decidedly contemporary, this modern lounge chair has curves in all the right places and features a gentle recline that stylishly promotes the lost art of unwinding. A sculptural powder-coated steel base holds the roomy, cushioned form of the Field Lounge Chair, which is available in three elegant upholstery colors. A handsome contemporary lounge chair that will have guests calling dibs, the Blu Dot Field Lounge Chair sits pretty, whether alone or paired with the Blu Dot Field Ottoman.

Photo Courtesy of Blu Dot