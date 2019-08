You know, I know, we all know—Food52 is mad for Mosser Glass cake stands. The only thing they were missing? A pretty glass dome to top it all off! Each a solid piece of blown glass, the domes are made to fit either the 6" cake stands or the 10" cake stands. They’ll display your latest baking creations with pizazz (plus protect them from "the elements" and keep them fresher, too!).

Photography by James Ransom/Food52