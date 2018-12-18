Coffee filters no more.

We’re all for simple solutions for everyday nuisances, and when they do a little earth-saving at the same time? Sign us up! A Japanese-designed stainless steel coffee dripper and glass pot eliminates the need for paper filters. The pot holds 24 ounces, enough for about 3 or 4 cups of coffee (depending on how big of a cup you need that particular morning...)

Made in:



China

Made of:



Heat-resistant glass, stainless steel, and silicone.

Size:



3.5" W at base (5" W with handle) x 4" H (6.75" H with dripper), holds 24.35 ounces

Photography by Rocky Luten and Mark Weinberg