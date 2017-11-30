A stunning exploration of the beauty and drama of 150 black structures built by the world's leading architects over 1,000 years.



A visually rich book, Black: Architecture in Monochrome casts a new eye on the beauty - and the drama - of black in the built world. Spotlighting more than 150 structures from the last 1,000 years, Black pairs engaging text with fascinating photographs of houses, churches, libraries, skyscrapers, and other buildings from some of the world's leading architects, including Mies van der Rohe, Philip Johnson, and Eero Saarinen, David Adjaye, Jean Nouvel, Peter Marino, and Steven Holl.

Photo courtesy of Phaidon

Publisher: Phaidon Press