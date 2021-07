The smallest of the bunch, but the one we keep finding new uses for. Run a line of them holding votive candles across your mantle, set the table with personal-sized sauce bowls, keep sea salt close at hand (don’t mess with salt spoons—salt is antiseptic; pinch away!). An elegant solution for a drippy tea bag, for storing bobby pins by the bedside, for rings by the sink, and more, and more, and more.