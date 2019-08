Restyled for modern day use, the original design of the Bistro Folding Chair was created at the end of the 19th century. Simple and solid, this set of two chairs is more joyful and ingenious than ever. Constructed using lacquered steel with an anti-UV powder coating, the Bistro Folding Chair, Set of 2 is durable enough for commercial use while still retaining the authenticity of the original design.